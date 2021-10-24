Edinburgh chef and Great British Bake Off champion concocts cheeky five-star review promoting own cookbook

Edinburgh chef Peter Sawkins wrote an online review of his own cookbook – and awarded it five stars.

Peter Bakes: 100+ Irresistible Recipes for Teatime Treats, Showstopper Cakes, Yummy Puddings and More was released this month by Black and White Publishing and the 21-year-old admitted he couldn’t resist carrying out a “shameless” act of self-advertising.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He wrote on Instagram: “Read a really lovely review for my book on Amazon... ”

The Great British Bake Off winner Peter Sawkins. Picture: C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon.

Peter then shared a screengrab of a photograph of the five-star praise which read: “Great book!

“I really enjoyed this book, would recommend it. (I wrote this book).”

The baker joked: “I stand by this review.

“Here ends another series of shameless book-plugging.”

Peter, who studies finance and accounting at the University of Edinburgh, last year became the popular Channel 4 show’s youngest-ever champion.

The Black and White Publishing website already lists Peter’s hardback version as sold out.

Peter previously told how perfecting his recipes in his shared home proved to be so difficult, he decided to rent out a separate kitchen.

He said: “Living in a student flat with three other people around is not a particularly great place to be testing 100 recipes.

“Especially when everyone else actually needs to go and cook breakfast, lunch or dinner and eat to live.”

Last month, Peter – nicknamed the baby-faced assassin by the show’s presenter Noel Fielding – picked up GBBO’s National Television Award in London.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.