The pub dates back to 1742 and was named after Mary Queen of Scots’ favourite horse.

A famous Edinburgh bar situated on the site of the oldest inn on the Royal Mile has been snapped up for more than £1.2 million.

The White Horse on Canongate, which dates back to the 18th century, serves up the best of British seafood and shellfish sourced from boutique suppliers across the country. Believed to have first opened in 1742, the bar sits at the edge of White Horse Close, named after Mary Queen Of Scots’ favourite horse which was stabled nearby. It was transformed into an oyster and seafood bar in 2017.

The venue, which is featured in the best-selling Outlander book series, was sold as an investment via Graham and Sibbald, with news of the deal announced on Scottish Licensed Trade News on Sunday, October 1.

Before going on the market, it was leased to a local 'multiple unit operator' which runs three businesses in the city. Licensed trade and business agents with Graham and Sibbald haven’t disclosed the price it fetched but they were accepting offers over £1,200,000.

Martin Sutherland, a licenced trade and business agent with Graham and Sibbald, said: “We were instructed to openly market this investment for our clients and we received great interest from several parties. This was a seldom available opportunity on one of the busiest streets in the UK. Our clients accepted an offer from a client of James Murray of Fidra Property and we entered into legals. We are pleased to say the deal was completed to the satisfaction of both parties.”