Eat on the Green celebrates almost two decades in business

Award-winning restaurant Eat on the Green in Udny Green, celebrated its 19th birthdayearlier this month.

The award-winning Eat on the Green restaurant and inset: chef and owner Craig Wilson.

Since opening in 2004, chef and owner Craig Wilson along with his wife and company director, Lindsay Wilson, transformed this former village pub into one of the most renowned restaurants in the north east, with a loyal customer base and dedicated team of young staff.

The restaurant was named ‘Best Eating Experience’ in Scotland at the 2019 Scottish Thistle Awards, in recognition of Eat on the Green’s commitment to working with local suppliers to access the freshest, homegrown ingredients in their dishes, something which remains a strong focus. Recently, Craig, Lindsay and the team also successfully retained their two AA rosettes for Culinary Excellence for the 15th year running, reflecting their dedication to deliver a high-quality food and drink experience.

Craig said: “This is a significant milestone for Eat on the Green. After nearly two decades, it’s been an opportunity to pause and reflect on how things have changed and look at how far we’ve come since I first opened the door of the restaurant all those years ago.

“Delivering the best experience for our guests has always been at the heart of what we do, and we have been fortunate to share in several special occasions and memorable moments with our customers over the years. Many have become a part of the Eat on the Green story, almost like family, and we wanted to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported us. We would not be where we are today without our loyal customers.

“We are also so grateful for the hard work and dedication of our staff. Alan Florence has been a key part of my kitchen brigade for the last 18 years and our front of house team aim to provide our guests with a high level of service from the moment they set foot inside Eat on the Green, until their evening draws to a close.

“We have made many changes to the restaurant over the years, completing an extensive renovation in 2015 and in 2018 we opened the doors of our Gin Garden, offering an al fresco setting for pre-dinner drinks or private events. The addition of our private rooms upstairs also offers relaxed yet luxurious setting for parties of up to 18. Our menus are created around the best seasonal produce, working closely with a handpicked list of suppliers to access fresh ingredients which are full of flavour.”

He continued: “Whilst the last few years haven’t been without their challenges, it has opened new avenues for Eat on the Green and a wider range of services for our customers. Our Dine at Home restaurant boxes were established during lockdown. Demand remains high for this restaurant standard dining, enjoyed in the comfort of your own home, so we have continued to offer this on a Friday and Saturday.

“Supporting local producers and suppliers is something that I’m very passionate about and last summer we created the Kilted Chef Supper Club, featuring a five-course menu of Aberdeenshire’s larder. A producer or small business is invited along as a guest to share their ‘food story’ during the evening and this has been exceptionally popular. It has also enabled us to help put the spotlight on the hidden gems and truly outstanding food and drink businesses we have in this area.”

Eat on the Green has been a long-term supporter of Friends of Anchor, raising over £100,000 for the charity and supporting its aim to ensure cancer and haematology patients received the best possible care and treatment. Over the years Craig has also raised over £250,000 for cancer-related charities including Breast Cancer Care through various challenges, food demonstrations and fundraisers.

Craig said: “Our relationship with Friends of Anchor began in 2014 and since then we have, along with our staff and the support of our customers and the north-east community, managed to raise over £100,000 for the charity. It is a cause which is very close to my heart and the various fundraisers we have done over the years have been so memorable for us.

"A real highlight was the Human Anchor of Light, where we had Britain’s Got Talent runner-up Susan Boyle perform in our local church. After singing a medley of songs, the crowds were led onto the village green to form a human anchor of light in tribute to those affected by cancer. It was a truly special moment.”

In 2018 Craig Wilson launched the Kilted Chef Ltd brand, delivering a wide range of food and drink projects.

Craig also became a regional food tourism Ambassador for Scotland Food and Drink in 2019, supporting the organisation in raising Scotland’s profile as a global food tourism destination.

He said: “Via the Kilted Chef brand we delivered an educational initiative called the Kilted Chef Learning Project with Aberdeenshire Council. This involved a range of films which explored food education and cookery skills and a series of live sessions in Alford Primary School. One of the project themes explored food and feelings, where pupils were asked to share what their ‘warm and fuzzy’ foods would be, the meals they enjoy when looking for some comfort or that reminds them of a special time, place or person.

“As an ambassador for Scotland Food and Drink, it has been a real opportunity to focus my passion for my home, Aberdeenshire and tell our fantastic food story, sharing the products and businesses which make it really special. There are great plans in the pipeline for 2023 and I’m excited to continue my food journey.”