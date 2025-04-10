Dwarf stolen from popular Scottish park as disappearance leaves children disappointed

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children have been left disappointed after a dwarf has gone missing from Fife’s Craigtoun Park.

The dwarf is one of seven that can be found around the park, along with Snow White, as part of a treasure hunt-style trail for families to complete during their visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the Friends of Craigtoun – the group of volunteers who run the park’s seasonal attractions – reported on social media on Tuesday that Bashful has disappeared.

Bashful has disappeared from his spot in Craigtoun Park's Japanese Garden.

They are now appealing for the item’s safe return and are urging whoever may have taken, or moved, the dwarf to bring him back or advise of his whereabouts.

The post on social media said: “We are very sad to report that, just days into the new season at Craigtoun, one of our Seven Dwarf figures has gone missing.

"Bashful is no longer in the Japanese Garden … and he didn't walk out of there on his own!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've searched the park in case he was moved as a prank, but have been unable to find him.