The Hallmuir Prisoner of War Camp in near Lockerbie was built in 1942 to house up to 450 German and Italian prisoners.

Hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers who surrendered to the British were held in Italy before they were transferred to Dumfries-shire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 1947, the disused hut was handed over to them and transformed into the official Hallmuir Chapel, which is now a B-listed building, by the internees

Volunteers at Hallmuir Ukrainian PoW Chapel, near Lockerbie, are collecting donations to be sent to the Ukraine.

Most of the devoutly religious prisoners worked in forestry or on farms but faithfully attended every service they could when they returned to the camp.

The chapel is now overflowing with donations for refugees made homeless by the Russian invasion.

Organisers have appealed for a range of goods, including pet food and yoga mats and sweets for Ukrainian youngsters caught up in the conflict.

Volunteers with some of the donated items.

Audiologist Stefan Danczak, 53, from nearby Annan, whose father is Ukrainian, said the war was an 'assault on democracy'.

Stefan said: "I still have family in Ukraine, they are safe at the moment.

"I've always been very nationalistic, we campaigned for independence up until I was 20, and in 1991 we got independence from Russia.

"It's so unpredictable, I think Putin is trying to build a legacy for himself.

"People around the world and here in Scotland who are not Ukrainian, are standing in support of Ukraine.

"What we are doing is collecting for the refugees, who are over the border in Poland.

"They are mostly women and children, a lot of the men are staying behind to fight.

"I think it's galvanised a lot of people, I think it's sprung people into action."

The first load of goods will be dispatched on Saturday, and plans are for it to become a weekly initiative.

Stefan, a father-of-one, added: "I think Ukraine will prevail, but I am looking at pictures of places I visited, thinking 'oh my god'.

"It's not ordinary Russians, it's this madman Putin - even the conscripts don't believe in it.

"It's an assault on democracy.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.