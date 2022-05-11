Duke and Duchess of Cambridge start two-day visit to Scotland

They will arrive in Glasgow where they will visit a project operated by The Wheatley Group. The duke and duchess will see first hand how the group is transforming the lives of vulnerable people and those at risk of homelessness.

William and Kate, known as the Earl and Countess of Strathearn in Scotland, will speak with service users who have benefited from access to employment support to help mitigate the impact of poverty.

They will also visit a new-build property in the Kennishead area and hear about the importance of good-quality, secure housing.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attending the Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving commemorating Anzac Day at Westminster Abbey. Picture date: Monday April 25, 2022.

They will then visit Glasgow University where they will discuss mental health with staff and students before hearing about pioneering work being done by researchers at the school of Psychology and Neuroscience.

Both William and Kate will then meet members of the public outside of the university.