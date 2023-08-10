Duguid to stand as Scottish Conservative candidate for Aberdeenshire North and Moray East

David Duguid is to stand as the Scottish Conservative & Unionist candidate for Aberdeenshire North and Moray East in the next UK General Election after being readopted by party members.

Due to changes by the Boundary Commission, the UK parliamentary constituency of Banff and Buchan, for which David has been the MP since 2017, and the neighbouring constituency of Moray, will no longer exist.

Around 80% of residents in the current Banff and Buchan area will become part of a new constituency to be named Aberdeenshire North and Moray East, with the addition of Moray Council wards Keith and Cullen, Buckie and part of Fochabers & Lhanbryde.

David was first elected in 2017 when he overturned a 14,300 majority to win Banff and Buchan from the SNP, which they had held since 1987. His win saw the largest overturned majority of the election night in the UK.

Current MP David Duguid.

He was re-elected with an increased majority and more than 50% of the vote in the December 2019 election.

Born in Turriff and growing up on a farm between Turriff and Banff, David continues to passionately represent a variety of north-east industries including fisheries, agriculture and energy.

The former Banff Academy pupil said: “It will be my honour to stand for Aberdeenshire North and Moray East following the boundary changes.

“I know the issues that matter to local people because they matter to me too. I grew up right in the middle of the new constituency. I want to make sure our area continues to be a great place to live, work and raise a family.

“The north-east rural and coastal area regularly gets overlooked by decision makers in the central belt but I will continue to fight so we receive a fair deal for the fantastic industries and communities here.”

He added: “From fishing and farming to health provision, roads and broadband, I will continue to get on with the day job by ensuring the north-east has a strong voice.