Duchess of Cambridge's 40th birthday portrait comes to St Andrews

The Duchess of Cambridge

The portrait, by celebrated fashion photographer Paolo Roversi, will go on display at the Wardlaw Museum at the University of St Andrews, where the Duchess studied from 2002 to 2005.

Roversi’s photograph shows the Duchess in a red dress and is one of three taken to mark her 40th birthday, each of which will go on display at locations with which she has a close association.

St Andrews was selected in consultation with the Duchess, and is the place where she met her future husband.

The photograph is on loan as part of the National Portrait Gallery’s ‘Coming Home’ initiative, which sees portraits of iconic individuals travel to places with which they have close links.

Dr Catherine Eagleton, Director of Libraries and Museums at the University of St Andrews, said: “The new Wardlaw Museum opened in summer 2021, after having been delayed more than a year by the pandemic. Summer 2022 will be very special for us, with students and their families returning for graduation ceremonies in June, golfers here for the 150th Open Championship in July, and visitors coming to St Andrews throughout the summer.

“We’re thrilled that this new portrait will be displayed in the Wardlaw Museum, and hope it encourages people to visit both the Wardlaw Museum and the extraordinary town that we call home.”

Nicholas Cullinan, Director of the National Portrait Gallery, said: “The Duchess of Cambridge has been a very committed Patron of the National Portrait Gallery since 2012, reflecting a great interest in photography and portraiture. As one of her first and earliest patronages, we are delighted to be sharing Paolo Roversi’s wonderful portraits, taking each to a place of resonance across the United Kingdom for Her Royal Highness as part of our Coming Home project.”

Paolo Roversi is a well-known celebrity and fashion photographer whose work regularly appears in Vogue and Vanity Fair. His portrait of the Duchess will be displayed in the Wardlaw Museum, which reopened last year following a £1.2 million extension and refurbishment.