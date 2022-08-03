Drum splashes out on support for young rowers

Young Rowers on the River Dee

The programme, supported by ASRA’s main sponsor, Drum Property Group, aims to introduce children aged 11 to 17 to the sport, benefiting from professional coaching and experiencing competitive river racing.

Run over four separate weeks, around 25 participants each week will be introduced to the sport with land and water-based technique sessions, rowing games on the river and manoeuvring skill sessions before concluding each week with a mini regatta.

Drum Property Group Operations Director Fife Hyland said: “Aberdeen Schools Rowing Association has done an excellent job in driving the sport of rowing forward across the North-east - and it will be great to see so many children get their first taste of what is an exhilarating and exciting team sport. As a major investor in the North-east, it is great for Drum to see the participation and enthusiasm of local schoolchildren arising from our support of the ASRA, and we look forward to the regatta in the autumn and seeing some real competition on the water.”

ASRA Coach Alan Lawrie added: “The support and encouragement we have received from Drum Property Group has been fantastic and allowed us to deliver a comprehensive summer programme. We hope to encourage the transition of children from the schools to our membership section as they start what we hope will be a lifelong rowing journey. This is key to the continuation of rowing not just at the club but in the Aberdeen area.”

In August and September, ASRA coaches will also undertake outreach work with Cults Academy, Harlaw Academy, Aberdeen Grammar School and Lochside Academy to provide rowing ‘taster’ sessions on the water for pupils. The programme will conclude in late September when all participants join existing ASRA members in a wider club regatta, providing competition against some of the North-east’s most talented youngsters.