Drop-in vaccination clinics to launch across Grampian

From Monday 12 December, all vaccination clinics in Grampian will be open for Winter vaccination drop-ins.

All clinics in Aberdeenshire will be open Monday-Friday.

Adults who are eligible for a ‘flu or COVID-19 jab will be able to go to any clinic and get immunised, without making an appointment.

The following adults may be eligible for a ‘flu and/or COVID-19 vaccination:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone aged 50 and over Anyone who is pregnant Anyone working in health & social care (‘flu jab) and frontline healthcare staff (COVID-19 jab) Anyone who is an unpaid carer Anyone aged 16-64 who has a health condition which puts them at greater risk Anyone who lives with someone who is immunocompromised

The health board is following the JCVI guidance for this programme and not everyone will be eligible for both vaccinations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full details on all eligible groups are available on the dedicated website – www.grampianvax.com - just click on the ‘Flu and COVID-19 section.

Pauline Merchant, Clinical Lead Nurse for the Vaccination Programme, said: “We have now offered everyone eligible for these vaccinations an appointment, or the opportunity to book their own appointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Moving to drop-in clinics allows people who were perhaps unwell or otherwise unable to attend their appointment to come in at a time which suits them.

"I would encourage anyone eligible for either – or both – of these jabs to come along and boost their protection. No-one wants to have their festive plans ruined by illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Moving to drop-ins means queues at vaccination centres may be possible, particularly at peak times.

"We would ask people to be patient with us, and to bear in mind we may ask them to come back at another time if clinics become very busy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vaccination clinics are based in Stonehaven, Banchory, Inverurie, Huntly, Peterhead, Fraserburgh, Macduff, and Elgin.

In Aberdeen we have Aberdeen City Vaccination Centre (former John Lewis) and two smaller clinics in Airyhall and Bridge of Don.

Advertisement Hide Ad

All clinics in Aberdeenshire, along with Airyhall and Bridge of Don, are open Monday-Friday.

Fiona Elcock Vaccination Centre in Elgin is open Monday-Saturday; Aberdeen City Vaccination Centre is open 7 days a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pauline added: “I would still encourage parents or carers of children aged 2-5 to book appointments for ‘flu vaccination, rather than drop-in, as this ensures we have the correct vaccine available for them.

"Primary and secondary school pupils were offered ‘flu vaccination in schools; where they missed those sessions, they can arrange vaccination at a participating community pharmacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details of these pharmacies are on www.grampianvax.com.”