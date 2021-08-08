Driver found dead in crashed car believed to be missing man Scott Wares

Scott Wares, 33, from Wick, was last seen on Wednesday evening and officers have been searching for him, issuing public appeals for information and help.

But Police Scotland said a driver has been found dead following a crash in Castletown, 14 miles west of John O’Groats.

Mr Wares’ family had been informed.

Police attended at the scene of the accident this morning

The vehicle was found off the B876 road on Sunday morning and reported to police, who pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

Emergency services were still at the scene on Sunday afternoon and the road remains closed.

Inspector Nick Hough from Fort William police station said: “Our inquiries into this road traffic incident are at an early stage.

“Although formal identification has still to take place, the family of missing person Scott Wares from Wick have been informed of this investigation.

“At this time there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances and a full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

