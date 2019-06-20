'Dream job' with whisky company on remote Scottish island of Jura up for grabs

A dream job as head of brand for a whisky company on the remote island of Jura - which can include community responsibilities such as part time fire fighting - is up for grabs.

Applications are open to become the brand home manager at the Single Malt Whisky Distillery. Jura are seeking applicants to join the distillery team which sits at the heart of the tiny island community, with current population at around 212 people.

The job is at the Single Malt Whisky Distillery on Jura.

The successful applicant will be the local face of the brand, dealing with tourists who make the journey to the island, which George Orwell once described as as ‘the most un-get-at-able’ place. It has just one road, one pub and one distillery .

The job advert said that applicants should bear in mind that, "whilst not mandatory, it is not uncommon for residents of the island to take on additional duties across the island". The current brand home manager is a part-time fire fighter.

Daryl Haldane, global head of experience, said: “We all acknowledge that we are incredibly fortunate on Jura to live, work, enjoy a dram here. It is a place that produces cracking whiskies – and a place where life passes differently.

“The distillery, where the brand home manager role is based, is located in Craighouse - the heart of the community, alongside the one shop and the one pub. The island also boasts an annual Whisky Festival, a Music Festival and one of the UK’s most challenging hill races, the Jura Fells Race.

“We are looking for a special person to welcome our visitors as they make the journey to Jura. In return you will have a unique opportunity to experience Jura as the community do – a place that is really quite special indeed.

He added: “Applications are open. Good luck!”