Drainage improvements on A96 near Kintore

Amey is undertaking work to complete drainage improvements on the A96 near Kintore in Aberdeenshire from Monday, July 17 to Friday, July 21.
By Dawn Renton
Published 12th Jul 2023, 08:57 BST
The work will see improvements carried out between the B977 Dunecht Overbridge to the Tavelty Interchange.The work will see improvements carried out between the B977 Dunecht Overbridge to the Tavelty Interchange.
The work will see improvements carried out between the B977 Dunecht Overbridge to the Tavelty Interchange.

The work will see the improvement of the northbound filter drains between the B977 Dunecht Overbridge to the Tavelty Interchange.

The improvements will aid the quicker removal of water from the A96 carriageway and verge, reducing surface water and improving driver safety.

The work, which Amey is carrying out on behalf of Transport Scotland, will benefit more than 10,000 vehicles who use this route each day.

To ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists the essential maintenance will be carried out using lane closures between 9:30am and 3:30pm each day.

There will be a lane one closure on the A96 carriageway from just north of Broomhill Roundabout through to north of Tavelty Junction.

Please note, all schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.

A free Road Work Alerts service is available from netrunkroads.scot/roadwork-alerts/.

You can sign up for email alerts about maintenance schemes taking place on any, or all, of the routes making up the Scottish North East Trunk Roads Network.

An email address is all that is required to sign up for the service.

To report a problem on the network please visit: netrunkroads.scot/report-a-problem/.

Real-time journey information can be obtained by visiting www.trafficscotland.org or via Twitter: @TrafficScotland.

