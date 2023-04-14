Dragons head to Aden Park

No, you won’t be seeing things…there really will be dragons at Aden Country Park later this year.

Northern Frights, know for its immersive experiences, has acquired a set of stunning dragon puppets that will blow your mind.

These realistic and incredibly detailed puppets are operated by none other than dragon trainer Laura, and those going along to Aden’s Fantasy Festival on July 9 are sure to be spellbound as they watch these magnificent creatures come to life.

"We are beyond excited to showcase our dragon puppets at our upcoming fantasy events," said Laura, the owner of Northern Frights.

Dragon trainer Laura with one of the realistic dragon puppets which will be heading to Aden.

"They are sure to add an element of wonder and excitement that fans of fantasy and mythology won't want to miss!"

The dragon puppets will be making their debut appearances at multiple events throughout the year. If you want to catch them in action, be sure to get your tickets for the Aden Fantasy Festival at Aden Country Park.

This family-friendly festival promises to be an enchanting and magical experience for everyone, complete with live music, sword-fighting, magic school, and even delicious food fit for royalty! And don't forget to say hello to the dragons!

But that's not all! Fantasy fans won't want to miss out on Fantasy Con Scotland on August 13 at Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom.

Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of magic, mystery, and adventure as you explore the fully interactive convention.