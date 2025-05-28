Dragons’ Den star Duncan Bannatyne supports life-changing children’s charity in Morocco

By Tom Wilkinson
Published 28th May 2025, 13:08 BST
Entrepreneur backs Women in Medicine programme helping young patients and their families undergoing transformative operations

Dragons’ Den star Duncan Bannatyne is visiting Morocco with his wife Nigora in support of Operation Smile, a charity which provides free cleft lip and palate surgery for children.

The couple are there to witness the charity’s Women in Medicine programme and to meet the tiny patients and their families who are undergoing transformative operations.

Dragons Den star Duncan Bannatyne with eight-month-old Zyad, who was heading into surgery for a cleft palette operationDragons Den star Duncan Bannatyne with eight-month-old Zyad, who was heading into surgery for a cleft palette operation
Dragons Den star Duncan Bannatyne with eight-month-old Zyad, who was heading into surgery for a cleft palette operation | Operation Smile/PA

The programme is carried out entirely by female medics and the health clubs entrepreneur met eight-month-old Zyad, who was about to undergo surgery on a cleft palate.

Bannatyne has been an ambassador for Operation Smile since 2013 and has previously visited its missions in the Philippines, Mexico, Vietnam and Ghana.

His chain of gyms has raised £45,000 for the charity over a week of events.

‘Brighter futures for so many children’

He said: “I am incredibly proud to support Operation Smile and witness the life-changing impact of these surgeries.

“The dedication and expertise of the medical teams provide hope and brighter futures for so many children.

“It was wonderful to meet Zyad before his operation and witness the transforming effect that Operation Smile has on children’s lives.”

