Dracula stars visit Slains Castle

Morna’s thrilling new adaptation of Dracula, directed by Sally Cookson, is being brought to stages across Scotland and England by the National Theatre of Scotland later this year.
Set in a psychiatric hospital in Aberdeenshire in 1897, this unique Scottish adaptation places the character of Mina Murray at the centre of the action.
Commenting on the visit to Slains, Danielle said: “It was brilliant to visit Slains Castle. Our version of Dracula is set in the North-East and Slain’s Castle influenced Bram Stoker in how he imagined Dracula’s castle.
“The local language, dialect and landscape will influence how I play the role of Mina in the production and because I’m from Aberdeen, like Mina, I feel very rooted in the world of the play. I was brought up speaking Doric and where the story is set is my home.
“I’m looking forward to working with the writer, Morna Pearson who is also from the North- East. I’m excited to speak her words and to learn more about how she envisions the world of Dracula.”
Morna said: “When researching I read about Stoker’s time in Cruden Bay, I knew Slains Castle was an influence, but I hadn’t appreciated how much, especially the octagonal room which features in the original novel.
"It was inspiring to visit the castle for the first time; it felt very warren-like and oppressive, despite not having a roof.
"The novel’s roots in the North-East are reflected by there being a Doric speaker in the original Dracula and there will be two Doric characters in my version with some others using a lighter dialect. It’s fantastic that with our production’s Mina, we have found a brilliant Doric speaking actor like Danielle.”
Sharon Burgess, Chief Executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts added: “This brilliant play is permeated with such a sense of place throughout and it’s setting in Aberdeen makes its premiere at HMT this September feel like a real homecoming.”
Dracula: Mina’s Reckoning will be staged at His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen from Thursday to Saturday, September 7 to 9.