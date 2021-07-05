Douglas MacGregor: Police appeal to trace missing 64-year-old man from Caithness believed to be in Shetland

Police are appealing for help to trace a 64-year-old man who has been missing from the Wick area of Caithness for five days.

By Hannah Brown
Monday, 5th July 2021, 12:54 pm
Updated Monday, 5th July 2021, 2:00 pm
Douglas MacGregor, last seen five days ago in Caithness (Photo: Police Scotland).
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Douglas Macgregor, 64, was last seen leaving his home address in Castletown around midday on Wednesday.

He is described as 5 foot 6 inches tall, with grey/white hair that is receding and thinning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

He is believed to be driving his silver Honda Civic, with registration number: OW56 EVC.

Police believe he is in Shetland.

Read More

Read More
St Mungo Avenue assault: Police appeal for information after a teenager slashed ...

Constable Stephen Todd from Thurso Police Station said: “We are concerned about Douglas’ wellbeing as he has not been seen or heard from since Wednesday 30th June 2021.

“We are appealing for anyone who recognises Douglas, or has information regarding his whereabouts to please come forward.

“We would also urge Douglas to please get in touch with someone to confirm that he is ok.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 1857 of Saturday, 3rd July, 2021.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Police
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.