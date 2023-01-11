Doric TV shortlisted for Creative Lives Award

Doric TV has been nominated in the People's Choice category at this year’s Creative Lives Award.

Doric TV has been nominated for a Creative Lives Award.

The winners will be announced and celebrated on March 7 at an inspirational ceremony at Aspire in Leeds, as part of the 'LEEDS 2023's Year of Culture' celebrations.

Run by volunteers, Doric TV is passionate about keeping the northeast Scotland dialect of Doric alive and flourishing.

What began as a humble vision to preserve the language via a contemporary approach, has steadily developed to encompass the Doric Future YouTube channel, Doric Future website and now, Doric TV.

The organisation focusses on a wide range of ideas and topics, including interviewing elderly members of the community to capture their life stories, liaising with Aberdeen University to archive videos for the future, highlighting good causes in the north east, interviewing proponents of northeast Scottish culture, and providing videos for Visit Aberdeenshire to help promote the area.

Jill McWilliam from Doric TV explained: “We use various mediums to reach different age groups, to bring our culture and language to as wide a range of people as we can.”

And Jill is delighted to be nominated: “Our unique Doric Culture and language is being highlighted through a national Creative Lives Award.

"The Doric TV project www.doricfuture.co.uk has been shortlisted and it’s good for this area to be showcased in such a prestigious award.”