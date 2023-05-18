Doric film makers go for final take

North East film makers are putting the finishing touches to their contributions to a unique event which showcases Doric language and culture.

Doric Festival Director, Frieda Morrison.

The 2023 Doric Film Festival will culminate in a showcase event at the Robert Gordon University on June 16 with entries on this year’s theme: “Dinna Pit Aff” to be finalised and submitted ahead of the May 26 deadline.

The acclaimed Doric Film Festival is supported by the Scottish Government and is the brainchild of award-winning Scots Radio Director Frieda Morrison who created the platform as part of her Scots Radio projects to celebrate the Doric language and its cultural identity.

The annual Festival has a reputation for attracting a diverse field of work from individuals, groups, and schools in celebration of the richness and diversity of the region.

Meanwhile, Scots Radio has just been named as one of seven finalists in the entertainment (sound) category of the Torc Awards for Excellence which are presented each year during the Celtic Media Festival.

This is the sixth time Scots Radio has been nominated and follows a win at the event in 2021 when it scooped the top honours in the same section of the awards which are judged by national and international juries, and which celebrate film, TV, radio and digital media in Celtic nations and regions.

Other category finalists this year represent broadcasting giants such as RTE and the BBC, with the winner to be announced during the Celtic Media Festival in Dungloe, Donegal in early June.

On plans for 2023 Doric Film Festival, Frieda Morrison said: “We are delighted to be taking the final of this year’s Doric Film Festival to the Robert Gordon University which will provide an excellent stage for this year’s entries. Platforms such as this provide an important part in allowing people to explore cultural identity whilst celebrating the talent and creativity of the North East.”

Professor Nick Fyfe, Vice Principal for Research and Community Engagement, Robert Gordon University said: "Doric is a crucial and vibrant part of the cultural landscape of North East Scotland and one which the Doric Film Festival plays an important role in showcasing.

"We’re therefore delighted to be hosting 2023’s festival and helping to widen the audience of both its cultural significance and the talents and creativity of all the entrants. We look forward to welcoming members of the film, Doric, and North East community to our campus in June for an ‘affa rare time!’.”

To find out more, visit: www.doricfilmfestival.com