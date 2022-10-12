Doric film makers gear up for December deadline

Frieda Morrison is encouraging Doric film makers to submit their entries by the December 15 deadline

The 2023 Doric Film Festival will culminate on May 26 next year, but entrants need to get their thinking caps on ready to submit their film proposals by December 15 before bringing their ideas to life in time for the May finale showcase.

The acclaimed Doric Film Festival, which is supported by the Scottish Government, is the brainchild of award-winning Scots Radio Director Frieda Morrison who created the platform to celebrate the Doric language and its cultural identity.

This year’s theme: “Dinna Pit Aff” is on track to stimulate another diverse body of creative short films by individuals, groups and schools in celebration of the richness and diversity of the region.

Frieda Morrison said: “The standard and creativity of entries pushes boundaries every year, and 2023 is set to be no exception.

“With more and more people keen to explore cultural identity, platforms such as the Doric Film Festival become ever more important and we are pleased with the level of interest which has already been shown in the next Festival. We now encourage prospective participants to get their ideas to us by December 15th.”

Application forms and more information can be found on the Doric Film Festival website: www.doricfilmfestival.com