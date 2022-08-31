Doric Film Festival to zoom in on North east talent

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scots Radio Director Frieda Morrison, the woman behind the Doric Film Festival.

Hot on the heels of the Doric Film Festival 2022 finale which took place at The Barn near Banchory in June, the search is already underway for filmmakers to take part in the fourth annual event which will culminate in a showcase event in May 2023, following an April submission deadline.

It is hoped that this year’s theme: “Dinna Pit Aff” will once again spark a diverse range of creative work in the form of short films by individuals, groups and schools in celebration of the richness and diversity of the region.

The acclaimed Doric Film Festival, which is supported by the Scottish Government, is the brainchild of award-winning Scots Radio Director Frieda Morrison who created the platform to celebrate the Doric language and its cultural identity.

Frieda said: “In spite of the challenges posed by the pandemic, the Doric Film Festival has created important momentum in celebrating our language and culture through the medium of film.

“The wealth and depth of the talent we see every year continues to humble and inspire in equal measure and we look forward with much anticipation and excitement to see how entrants will interpret this year’s theme.”

Winning the schools’ section this year were pupils from Mearns Academy with a look at Lewis Grassic Gibbon and in the individual film makers’ category, joint winners were Doric Film Festival veteran Charlie Abel with a film looking at the history of Aberdeen’s Trinity Hall scripted by Albert Thomson, and Seamus Logan’s “Far His I Time Geen” starring Broadsea resident, Margaret Scott.

Doric TV took top honours in the group section with a film entitled: “Doric Future” and new this year was a special ‘Spirit of the Festival’ award made to Torry’s Big Noise for a film showcasing the organisation’s activities.

To find out more, visit: www.doricfilmfestival.com