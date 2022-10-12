Doric anthology project seeks new writing submissions

Writers are encouraged to send their best poetry, short stories, flash fiction and short plays for consideration.

New and established writers are encouraged to send their best poetry, short stories, flash fiction and short plays for consideration.

All work must be previously unpublished, and each contributor will receive a payment of £50 for their work and a copy of the anthology.

The work will be selected by spoken word artist and writer Jo Gilbert and a panel of North-East writers, including Sheena Blackhall, Shane Strachan, and Mae Diansangu, whose work will also feature in the book.

The two main goals of the project are to create paid opportunities for new and established writers to showcase their work and to create a companion pamphlet to accompany the anthology comprising of questions and activities that secondary schools and teachers can use in their Scots language work.

The pamphlet panel will be led by Dr Dawn Leslie, lecturer in linguistics at the University of Aberdeen, who also teaches a Doric undergraduate course, which is in high demand.

The project arose from conversations with teachers and others working in and around Scots, a lack of new work suitable for older students in Doric was identified, sparking the idea for an anthology of new writing.

Jo Gilbert said: “I’m looking forward to working with the other writers on the panel and everyone on this project. It’s taken a while to put it all together and get the funding in, so I can’t wait to read the submissions we get.

"Providing more opportunities for Doric to be written, heard, and read is important to me, both personally and professionally.

"There’s a buzz and enthusiasm in our creative community right now and I hope that the anthology will contribute to that momentum and create a legacy beyond the launch.”

The collaboration between Jo Gilbert, The Friends of Elphinstone, and the Elphinstone Institute, University of Aberdeen is funded by Aberdeen City Council Creative Funding.

Successful contributors will also receive an invite to the launch, which we are looking to hold in late February/early March 2023, date, and venue to be confirmed.

The anthology will be published through Doric Books – a community interest company dedicated to promoting NE Scots.

CEO Jackie Ross said: “Doric Books are fair trickit tae be publishin iss anthology.

"It's sairly needed fur e secondary skweels. It'll be gran tae hae a hantle o contemporary screivins in e Doric aat'll appeal tae teenagers an aulder fowk as weel.”

The closing date for entries is Friday, December 2 at 5pm.