Donations to Deeside charities from Aboyne Highland Games

A total of £800 has been awarded as part of the Games’ annual grant giving programme – £300 to Aboyne’s ‘Charleston Rovers’ football club, £250 to Deeside Day Care Centre, and £250 to Lumphanan Gala Commitee.

The money was made available following the continued success of the Deeside event, with online ticket sales already numbering in the thousands.

Chairman of Aboyne Highland Games, Alistair Grant, said: “Aboyne Highland Games is all about the local community, and we are especially thrilled to be returning to the green in Aboyne this year after a two year pause. As in previous years, a great many individuals, businesses and organisations help us to ensure everything runs smoothly in the village on the first Saturday in August and we greatly appreciate their support.

Alistair Grant hands over £300 donation to Charleston Rovers Football Club

“Our annual allocation of grants to good causes is an opportunity to acknowledge that backing and provide funds to other groups which also make a valuable contribution to the local community. This year’s three beneficiaries mean that once again people of all ages and abilities are benefitting from the success of Aboyne Highland Games, which itself appeals to all age groups.”

Aboyne’s Charleston Rovers football club will use the money towards its summer league programme helping to fund the costs for referees, kit, insurance and pitch hire. Since the 1930s the league has given local teenage players their first taste of competitive adult football. Generations of families have all played for Charleston Rovers and the money will help keep this going.

Deeside Day Care meets every Wednesday in Aboyne’s Victory Hall. With funding from Aberdeenshire Council recently cut, the donation will help sustain the group, which offers an opportunity for Deeside’s older and infirm members to get together over tea, coffee and lunch, with transport provided.

Lumphanan Gala Committee will use the funds to reinstate the annual event in the village.