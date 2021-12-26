Accounts with Companies House show that Donald Trump's golf and leisure businesses in Scotland claimed over £3m in UK government furlough (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images).

Golf Recreation Scotland Ltd – which owns Trump’s Turnberry golf course and resort – received a total of £2.3m in grants under the furlough scheme in 2020, according to accounts filed with Companies House.

Meanwhile SLC Turnberry Ltd – a subsidiary of the company – made further furlough claims of between £435,000 and £1.1m from January to August 2021, according to government data not included in the published accounts, a BBC report has revealed.

It comes as the accounts also show Covid restrictions caused significant losses at Trump resorts in Ayrshire and Aberdeenshire resulting in both companies reducing staff.

The accounts claim that the average number of employees fell from 84 in 2019 to 63 in 2020.

Trump Turnberry recorded a loss of more than £3m in 2020 and the other Trump-owned course and resort in Balmedie reported a loss of £1.3m.

The controlling parties of both companies are the trustees of the Donald J Trump Revocable Trust, according to the accounts.

Accounts signed by Eric Trump, son of Donald Trump, state: "Government support was helpful to retain as many jobs as possible, however, uncertainty of the duration of support and the pandemic's sustained impact meant that redundancies were required to prepare the business for the long term effects to the hospitality industry.

"The UK government furlough scheme was helpful to retain as many jobs as possible, and the majority of employees were reinstated over the course of the year."

