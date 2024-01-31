Domino's pizza sets out plans for Peterhead takeaway

Domino’s Pizza had originally applied for planning consent for a takeaway out the outskirts of town, near to McDonalds at the Burnside Business Park.

However, those plans were dropped in favour of a Burger King, leaving pizza fans dismayed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But now, fresh plans have been lodged with Aberdeenshire Council to create a takeaway at the former car salesroom on West Road.

​Domino’s may still be coming to town if their application gets the go-ahead.

Developers MSG Scotland Ltd, have submitted plans for the pizza chain to take over space at the West Road Customs garage.

Creating the takeaway would mean adapting the existing cafe unit on site.

It would be the town’s first Domino’s with the next one located some 30 miles away in Inverurie.

It is understood emission studies have already been undertaken to confirm that, with the correct measures in place, cooking odours should not affect anyone at the attached business, nor nearby homes.

Numerous proposals have been lodged for the Burnside Business Park over the past couple of years but at the end of last year it was announced that the Domino’s plan would be scrapped in favour of the creation of a Burger King drive-thru and a Costa Coffee outlet.

In papers submitted to the council, the developers stated that the Domino’s scheme had been dropped ‘due to the volatility in the retail and restaurant sectors following the pandemic’. Screwfix had also been planned on site, but this too was scrapped.

The new plans are sure to excite pizza fans who flocked in their droves to the firm’s pop-up when it was located at the town’s Balmoor Retail Park.

Domino’s is an American multinational pizza restaurant which was founded in 1960 by Tom and James Monaghan. The chain currently has in excess of 13,500 staff across its branches.

​

​

​