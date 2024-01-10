Documentary looks at Peterhead's whaling trade

A new 30-minute documentary from local filmmaker Jamie Robertson looks at Peterhead’s whaling trade.

The Blootoon Part 4 – The Whaling Trade, has just been released and has been a long time in the making.

Jamie’s intention is to explore the entirety of Aberdeenshire and his focus so far has been on Peterhead.

His latest release tells the story of how the port became the whaling capital of Britain.

Future productions will include Slains Castle.

Peterhead, and its brave seamen, ventured deep into the icy tundras of Greenland and beyond in search of the Whale. And from them, they would harvest the bone and oil so needed for the industrial improvement of the town.

It’s a tale of epic proportion, and a historic dive into what truly were the balmy days of Peterhead.

Moving forward, episode 5 will cover the granite, prison and breakwaters of the town. Jamie will then move towards Boddam for an episode, exploring its history along with the lighthouse.

He then plans to look towards Fraserburgh, before turning his focus to the Buchan Coast taking in the Bullers, Cruden Bay, Slains Castle, Collieston, and working my his way down to Newburgh.

Jamie says: “I have a fully fledged one-hour script ready to go on Old Aberdeen and will release that once time allows.

“This year I will have a lot more time available for filming, as well as discovering all of this history in my job as a tour guide so expect many more things on the horizon,” he added.