Dobbies help Ellon Community Allotments to grow

Dobbies’ Aberdeen store has announced its local Helping Your Community Grow winner, seeing Ellon Community Allotments receive gardening products, advice, and support to enhance their outside space.

Ellon Community Allotments is a new charitable community initiative looking to establish a community allotment, with almost no provision, to help aid the wellbeing and mental health of the local residents. The group plan to create raised beds to allow the less able members of the community to take part in growing their own produce.

Dobbies will provide the group with essential products and gardening tools to help create a sustainable set up, alongside support from its horticultural experts to help bring this project to life.

Dobbies’ own-brand peat-free multipurpose compost, recycled and recyclable containers, UK-sourced plants and safer pest control products are among the many products the garden centre will donate to its winner.

Mark Townsend General Manager at Dobbies’ Aberdeen store said: “We are delighted to be supporting Ellon Community Allotments this year and look forward to seeing the project come to life with our support.

“We’ve been truly overwhelmed with the response to our campaign in Aberdeen! The team and I would like to thank all the worthy causes that got involved in the application process and our customers who helped us crown our Helping Your Community Grow winner by voting.”

Peter Fawns, Ellon Community Allotments chair said: “We are thrilled to have been crowned the local Helping Your Community Grow winner for Aberdeen and would like to thank those members of the public who voted for us.

“We can’t wait to get stuck into our project and create this community allotment for all residents in Ellon to enjoy. We wouldn’t be able to do this without Dobbies’ support and can’t thank the team enough for their backing.”

In addition to the local win, Nest Nurseries Garden Project in Keston has been crowned the national winner for the initiative and will receive additional funding and support to help their garden project thrive.