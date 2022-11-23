Distiller's unique take on a Scottish staple

Little Brown Dog Spirits has announced its highly anticipated annual release in the experimental spirits series.

Carrots, neeps and beetroot grown by Marshall’s have been used in creating the spirit.

For 2022 the Fetternear based distillers have teamed up with Marshall’s Farm shop and Kitchen to produce their most Aberdeenshire-iest creation to date. Each year the experimental spirit series produces a one off release based on a specific theme or idea, and this year, it’s a little more unusual with a playful take on the Scottish staple, stovies!

Carrots, neeps and beetroot grown by Marshall’s, and oats from the field beside the distillery grown by the two man team from Little Brown Dog, have been distilled with roasted juniper and black pepper, because you can’t have stovies without a side of beetroot and oatcakes. The oats give a creamy texture to the spirit while the root vegetables add herbaceous fresh flavours. Using local ingredients means they can go from field to still in 30 minutes, accentuating the freshness, while roasting the juniper before distillation increases the richness of the gin.

#projectStovies is a deeply rich, herbal gin with gentle warming spice, the perfect dram for an Aberdeenshire Winter.