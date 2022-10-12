Digital skills youth group receives Queen’s Award

Lord-Lieutenant Alexander Manson of Aberdeenshire with the volunteers.

The national honour recognises the outstanding contribution made by volunteers to their local communities, seen as the equivalent of an MBE for voluntary groups who work in their local community for the benefit of others.

Lord-Lieutenant Alexander Manson of Aberdeenshire presented the prestigious Award at the charity’s Everything Electric Youth Club held at Tornaveen Hall. The club also received a certificate signed by her late Majesty. The Lord-Lieutenant described the honour as a ‘huge achievement’ and that the work of the volunteers, ranging in age from retired to just 10-years-old, offers insight and skills for STEM subjects, ‘helping to inspire young people to make the difference the country needs’.

After the Award Ceremony the Lord-Lieutenant and his wife Barbara Manson, accompanied by the Deputy Lord Lieutenant and Chief Chris Hockley and his wife Kate Hockley, were shown examples of the Group’s activities, ranging from computer coding games, stop motion animation, to school science kits.

Vittoria Hancock and Amelie Pole show the Lord-Lieutenant how to film stop motion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lesley Ellis, one of the Group’s founders, said they were ‘delighted to be receiving the Award’ and to be in the Queen’s last honours list was special. She thanked all sponsors, partners, and volunteers, for helping to For more on the Cromar Future Group visit www.futuregroup.org.uk

Jamie Holroyde, volunteer coding tutor, receiving the award on behalf of the Club.

Harvey Pole, volunteer coding tutor with the Lord-Lieutenant trying out a game he coded.