Developers to appeal Banchory care home decision

The 60-bed care home would be built next to Banchory Sports Village.

Priory CC24 Ltd’s application for the two-storey facility beside Banchory Sports Village went before the Marr area committee in May.

Aberdeenshire Council planners recommended the proposal be approved but councillors were persuaded to reject it based on local objections.

They said they were “not comfortable” with the building’s size, layout and design.

In the end, it was unanimously refused.

Now the developers have submitted an appeal to the Scottish Government in a bid to overturn the decision.

Developers were allowed to lodge an appeal as the application had previously received planning permission in principle.

The local authority will now have to respond by the end of the month, seeking to keep its decision in place.

A reporter will then consider the matter before making a final decision.

Local resident Paula Sim said an increase in traffic next to the playpark would be considered “dangerous”.

While Scott Bryce said a full length window on the top floor would “look directly into his garden”.

Meanwhile, Seb Curtis raised concerns that the building could block sunlight to his, and others, properties.

Damian Kus added: “Our development is dominated by family houses, which is why people decide to live in Banchory rather than a large city.”

The proposed facility off Provost Webster Road has been designed to provide care for 60 elderly residents, and support those with dementia.

Floor plans revealed it would have activity rooms, lounges, a cinema room and dining rooms.

An enclosed garden space has also been proposed to give residents the chance to spend time outdoors.

Meanwhile staff rooms, kitchen space and laundry facilities would be built on a lower ground level.

The care home site is located in the fifth and final phase of the Hill of Banchory masterplan that was approved in August 2017.