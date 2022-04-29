Derek Hepburn, 53, has not been in contact with his family since Sunday April 24, which is described as completely out of character.

His vehicle has now been located in the Loch Mullardoch Dam car park in the Glen Cannich area.

Police said Mr Hepburn’s planned route is not known, but inquiries so far suggest he may have intended to complete a walk on Sgurr Na Lapaich or in the surrounding area.

Police have found the vehicle of a hill walker missing for five days as authorities grow increasingly concerned about his safety.

They appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

Chief Inspector Jenny Valentine said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Derek as he has been out of contact with his family and friends since last weekend.

“I would urge anyone who believes they may have seen him on or after Sunday 24 April 2022 to get in touch urgently.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 1812 of 27 April.”

Mr Hepburn, from the Nairn area, is described as 6ft 1in, of slim build, with black hair which is balding.

He is normally clean shaven or with light stubble.