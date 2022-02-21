Demolition of Glasgow's Victoria Infirmary’s 133 year old cupolas by housing association branded 'act of architectural vandalism'

The Victoria infirmary’s distinctive cupolas on the ward division have been torn down as part of plans for new housing.

MSP Paul Sweeney tweeted his dismay at the demolition of the spires, writing: “This morning, @WeAreSanctuary brutally tore down these beautiful 133-year-old sandstone cupolas on James Sellars' original 1888 ward pavilion at the Victoria Infirmary. A flagrant and unnecessary act of architectural vandalism. As if they haven't debased their reputation enough.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Labour MSP added: “What is the plan for this site, you may ask? Nothing. They covertly sought to amend their planning consent from what was originally approved to tear down this ward block, just to leave it empty 'for future development'. Shame on Sanctuary, and all involved in this foul spectacle.”

The Victoria Infirmary, which opened to patients in 1890 and would become a major teaching hospital, finally closed in 2015 with the future of the huge site in Langside uncertain.

Sanctuary Housing took on the development and the £29.3 million first phase will see 135 affordable homes and 11 retail units being created.

In a further statement, Mr Sweeney said: “I felt sick to my stomach when I witnessed the beautiful sandstone cupolas on James Sellars' original 1888 ward pavilion at the Victoria Infirmary being brutally torn down on Saturday morning. It was a flagrant and unnecessary act of architectural vandalism that has opened a gaping wound in the historic skyline of Battlefield and Queen's Park that has given it a sense of place for 133 years.

“If they wish to recover their shattered reputation amongst Glaswegians, then they should commit to commissioning a faithful reconstruction of the cupolas as ornamental features in the grounds of the new development.

Picture: Paul Sweeney/Twitter

"It's hard not to feel despondent about the constant battle of wills to preserve our heritage after this week, but I hope councillors on the planning committee will make a statement this week by refusing consent to demolish the listed art deco Temple Sawmill on Bearsden Road, which developers want to completely demolish to build yet more generic looking flats.”

A spokesperson for Sanctuary said: “We’re proud to be investing more than £100m in much-needed new social housing and homes for sale in Glasgow, securing and creating new jobs and helping to regenerate this iconic site. These plans were subject to a comprehensive planning and consultation process lasting more than 18 months, and the site is progressing in accordance with these approvals.

“We recognise and share the public’s fondness for the cupolas. Sadly the cupolas at the rear of the building were in too poor condition to be salvaged.

"But we are pleased to be able to retain and improve the cupolas on the three Nightingale wards on Battlefield Road. This improvement includes the recreating of the well-known and well-loved balconies on these buildings, preserving their heritage and story for generations to come.”