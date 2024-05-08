Delight as volunteers complete West Highland Way Wheelchair Challange

On Sunday, April 28 the team set off from Milngavie with the aim of completing the West Highland Way with Dan Wilson and his adapted wheelchair.

And after eight tough days the manged to complete the 96 mile,s finishing in Fort William and also becoming the first team to complete the WHW in this way.

