Delight as volunteers complete West Highland Way Wheelchair Challange
Taking on the west Highland Way in a wheelchair was Daniel Wilson’s Dream. Now nine volunteers have made that dream a reality.
On Sunday, April 28 the team set off from Milngavie with the aim of completing the West Highland Way with Dan Wilson and his adapted wheelchair.
And after eight tough days the manged to complete the 96 mile,s finishing in Fort William and also becoming the first team to complete the WHW in this way.
The nine-strong team included two Americans, one Australian, four English and two Scots, raising more than £2500 for Back Up-UK