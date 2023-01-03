Deeside Timberframe appoints new managing director

Deeside Timberframe has appointed David Crawford as its new managing director following John Wright’s decision to step back after 40 years with the Stonehaven headquartered business.

David Crawford in the Deeside Timberframe factory in Stonehaven. (Photo: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media)

Mr Crawford will officially take up the reins at the timberframe manufacturer on 1 April 2023 when Mr Wright will move into an advisory role.

With extensive experience of improving manufacturing capacity and increasing profitability in the offsite manufacturing industry, Mr Crawford was previously a director with CCG (OSM) Limited – one of the most advanced offsite timber manufacturing facilities in the UK.

He joined the business in 2014, progressing to general manager before being appointed a director with responsibility for leading the senior management team, developing and implementing strategic plans, commercial reporting, man aging key client relationships, negotiating with sub-contractors and the supply chain and advising the board.

He has a BSc in civil engineering and MSc in timber engineering from Edinburgh Napier University and began his career with the same university as an associate consultant to its Centre for Offsite Construction and Innovative Structures which works with the building industry to research and commercialise innovation.

Part of Bancon Group, the Aberdeenshire-based housebuilding and construction company, Deeside Timberframe has been reporting record sales over the last two years as a result of significant contract wins in social and private housing.

To support this growth with increased capacity, a new manufacturing facility in Stirling was opened in 2004.

John Irvine, chief executive of Bancon Group, said: “David joins Deeside Timberframe at an exciting stage in our growth. The strong foundations for which have been successfully laid by his predecessor.

“He has a proven track-record in offsite manufacturing and extensive experience of driving change to increase capacity and profits.

"His knowledge of innovation and semi-automation will ensure delivery of our plans to capitalise on the growth in demand for sustainable, offsite construction solutions.

“The group is enormously grateful to John for his 40 years of service during which he has become a well-known and well-respected figure in the industry, successfully leading and growing the business, including setting up our second factory.

"We are therefore very pleased that he has agreed to remain as an advisor to the business.”

Deeside Timberframe has been providing precision-engineered timber frames for over 40 years.