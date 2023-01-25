News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Deeside ceilidh band drums up support for charity

The Dark Island ceilidh band bounced back from a couple of lean years due to the pandemic by playing for a range of events across Aberdeen City and Shire during 2022 including weddings, parties and ceilidhs.

By Dawn Renton
4 minutes ago
Dark Island playing at Stonehaven Outdoor Pool Aqua Ceilidh, summer 2022
Dark Island playing at Stonehaven Outdoor Pool Aqua Ceilidh, summer 2022

All proceeds from the Deeside-based band’s activities are donated to charity and the band were delighted to be able to distribute a total of £3500 this year. The Dark Island Trust was formed in 1999 and since then well over one hundred thousand pounds have been donated to a wide range of local, national and international charities.

Recipients this year include Somebody Cares, Scottish Culture and Traditions, Mental Health Aberdeen, The New Arc North East Wildlife and Rescue Centre, Aberdeen Cyrenians, Grampian Women’s Aid, Friends of Plockton Music School, Ethiopiaid and the Stonehaven Open Air Pool.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For details and bookings visit www.darkisland.co.uk

Deeside