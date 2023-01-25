Deeside ceilidh band drums up support for charity

All proceeds from the Deeside-based band’s activities are donated to charity and the band were delighted to be able to distribute a total of £3500 this year. The Dark Island Trust was formed in 1999 and since then well over one hundred thousand pounds have been donated to a wide range of local, national and international charities.
Recipients this year include Somebody Cares, Scottish Culture and Traditions, Mental Health Aberdeen, The New Arc North East Wildlife and Rescue Centre, Aberdeen Cyrenians, Grampian Women’s Aid, Friends of Plockton Music School, Ethiopiaid and the Stonehaven Open Air Pool.
For details and bookings visit www.darkisland.co.uk