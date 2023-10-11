Decades of dedication recognised at community council long service awards

The dedication of community council members from across Aberdeenshire has been recognised in an awards ceremony.

The Community Council Long Service Awards honoured more than 40 community council representatives who have each served for more than 20 years.

The event, held by Aberdeenshire Council, was hosted by Provost of Aberdeenshire Cllr Judy Whyte, who praised those attending for their hard work over the years.

“People often get involved to tackle an issue close to their heart and then stay on to serve for many years. Others step forward to ensure the continuation of that local voice,” she said. “Your contributions over the years have been significant, and have no doubt played an important part in Aberdeenshire regularly topping the tables of being one of the best places in the country to live.”

​Representatives with their long service awards.

As the awards got underway, each representative was presented with a certificate and a community council branded pen in recognition of their service.

Also attending was Leader of Aberdeenshire Council Cllr Gillian Owen, who said: “It was a lovely evening, and a great opportunity to recognise the long-standing and ongoing dedication of community councils to their communities.

“Community councils play such an important role locally and it’s important that they continue to thrive. I would encourage anybody with an interest in supporting their communities to find out more about the work of their local group and to consider joining when the opportunity arises.”

The full list of award recipients were:

Fordyce, Sandend and District Community Council – Bertie Robertson, Ivan Owen, Jane Winfield: New Aberdour, Tyrie and Pennan Community Council – Gordon Duguid; Whitehills Community Council – Charles Findlay, Duncan Leece.

Cruden Community Council – Stuart Johnson; Deer Community Council – George Burnett Stuart, Hamish MacDonald, Liz Grieve, Norman Burnett, Sandra Buckman; Longside Community Council – Roger Bryce; Mintlaw Community Council – Fiona Pringle, Joan Whyte, Myra McCredie.

Fyvie, Rothienorman and Monquhitter Community Council – Ian Gray, John MacKenzie; Tarves Community Council – Colin Taylor, Ian Massie, Robert Davidson; Turriff and District Community Council – Rose Logan; Cluny, Midmar and Monymusk Community Council – Peter Fraser, Richard Fyffe.

Echt and Skene Community Council – Ian MacMaster; Fintray Community Council – Richard Taylor; Inverurie Community Council – Mike Hebento; Newmachar Community Council – Gordon Murray, Mike Taylor, Robert Loughbridge, Sandy Buchan; Bennachie Community Council – Alan Simpson.

Crathes, Durmoak and Durris Community Council – David Morrish; Mearns Community Council – Chris Rushbridge, Janette Anderson, Jim Stuart; Royal Burgh of Inverbervie Community Council – Alick Smith

Stonehaven and District Community Council – Ian Hunter, Raymond Christie.