Death of former Celtic 'Quality Street Gang' player David Cattanach

One of the Parkhead club’s ‘Quality Street Gang’, the defender didn’t play many first team games for the club but was a popular figure in the dressing room during the 1960s and 70s.

Celtic led the tributes in a statement: "Everyone at Celtic is saddened to hear of the death of former player, Davie Cattanach, who has passed away at the age of 75.

"The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Celtic are with Davie’s family at this extremely sad time."

Cattanach joined Celtic in August 1963 from Stirling Albion, but didn't make his first team debut until April 1966 in a 5-0 league win over St Mirren at Parkhead.

Playing under manager Jock Stein, he was part of the talented group of youngsters known as the ‘Quality Street Gang’ whose numbers included Davie Hay, George Connelly, Danny McGrain, Kenny Dalglish and Lou Macari.

Although he only played a total of 19 games for Celtic, scoring one goal, he was happy to remain a squad player when he could have had his pick of almost any other club in Scotland.

Ten years ago Danny McGrain said of him: “Davie Cattanach was there (in the reserves) most of the time as well and he was a rough and ready defender who was very enthusiastic… had great enthusiasm for the club and still worked hard.”

His time at Parkhead came to an end in 1972 when he joined his hometown club Falkirk, later becoming a coach at Stirling Albion.

After he left football his ventures included the hospitality business running Chequers in Hallglen with fellow Celtic footballer Jim Brogan and for the last 21 years has hosted hundreds of weddings and functions at The Three Kings in Shieldhill, near Falkirk.

Together with son James, and daughters Paula and Catrina, he was hands on in ensuring that every couple who were married in his venue had a special day.

Always impeccably dressed in his dinner suit, his quite spoken charm ensured that everything went smoothly.

He died on Friday, February 4 after a short illness.

