Deaf awareness charity spreads the word in Eastbourne

Individuals and organisations were able to get advice and support on how they can live with a disability that affects one in six of the UK population.

The charity’s team also demonstrated hearing assistive equipment and taught some basic British Sign Language (BSL) words. The charity runs BSL courses through the summer moths which are available to book.

Key events were held at St Wilfrid’s Hospice and at the Beacon Centre’s Community Hub where the team were joined by members of NHS Audiology.

East Sussex Hearing team spread the word in Eastbourne during charity roadshow

Glynwen Chetcuti, operations manager for east Sussex Hearing, said the awareness roadshow had been a great success.

He said: “We had a really engaging week with the people of Eastbourne, which was filled with positive ideas on how we, as a town, can all be more conscious and understanding of hearing impairment.”

East Sussex Hearing is a small independent charity based in Eastbourne, but it supports people who are deaf, deaf/blind and hard of hearing across the country.

Anyone interested in learning BSL sign language or how to Lipread can book for summer classes.