Deadline approaching for Doric film makers

Budding film makers have less than a month to submit their ideas for a unique event which showcases Doric language and culture.

Frieda Morrison.

The 2023 Doric Film Festival will culminate on May 26 next year, but entrants need to get their thinking caps on ready to submit their film ideas and proposals by December 15 before bringing their ideas to life in time for the May finale showcase.

The acclaimed Doric Film Festival, which is supported by the Scottish Government, is the brainchild of award-winning Scots Radio Director Frieda Morrison who created the platform to celebrate the Doric language and its cultural identity.

This year’s theme: “Dinna Pit Aff” is on track to stimulate another diverse body of creative short films by individuals, groups and schools in celebration of the richness and diversity of the region.

Frieda Morrison said: “We are delighted that entries are coming in for the 2023 Festival and we urge anyone considering getting involved to do so before next month’s deadline.

“The standard of work we see is only surpassed by the enthusiasm and passion with which the films are created, and we look forward to working with film makers to help them turn their ideas into pieces of work which will be showcased in May.”

Application forms and more information can be found on the Doric Film Festival website at www.doricfilmfestival.com.

