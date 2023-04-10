All Sections
David Wylie : Search for missing man ends after body found on beach

Police have ended a more than two-week long search for a missing man after a body was found on a beach.

By The Newsroom
Published 10th Apr 2023, 11:09 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 11:10 BST
David Wylie was last seen in Stevenston, North Ayrshire, on March 23, and Police Scotland launched an appeal to find the 41-year-old who was described by officers as “well-known” in the local area.

But on Monday morning, 18 days later, a body was found on a beach near Seamill.

Police Scotland said that, while the body has yet to be formally identified, Mr Wylie’s family have been made aware.

They added that there are no apparent suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

Last month, when the appeal was launched, officers said Mr Wylie was last seen in Hillside Street in Stevenston at around 12.35am on Thursday March 23.

Sergeant Sharon Kerr, of Irvine Police Station, said he was “quite well-known in the local area” and was “usually seen out walking his collie dog” which she revealed had been left at his home.

She said he tended to “keep himself to himself” and officers had been checking security camera footage and speaking with local bus and taxi firms but had no sightings of him.

Police Scotland