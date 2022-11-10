David Walliams recorded making sexually explicit comments about Britain's Got Talent contestants

Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams is reported to have made obscene comments about contestants.

The children’s author, and former Little Britain and Come Fly With Me star, was said to be recorded talking about entrants at an audition for the ITV game show in January 2020, during which he referred to one as a c****, and saying of another “She thinks you want to f*** her, but you don’t.” Transcripts of the comments at the London Palladium audition, which have been seen by The Guardian, came from microphones in place to catch discussions between the judges between the acts on stage.

It was revealed that Walliams described a performing pensioner, who had made fun of Walliams, as a c*** three times after the contestant left the stage. In another incident, after a female contestant left the stage, Walliams said of her: “She’s like the slightly boring girl you meet in the pub that thinks you want to f*** them, but you don’t.”

Walliams has been a judge on the show since 2012, often theatrically disagreeing with head judge Simon Cowell for comedic effect.

In a statement, the 51-year-old said: "I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain's Got Talent in 2020. These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry."

A spokesperson for Thames TV, the production company behind the show, said that Walliams’ language was “inappropriate” and he had been informed about the “expectations as to future professional conduct”.

A spokesperson for Simon Cowell and Syco Entertainment, the co-producer of Britain’s Got Talent, said: “We were unaware of the alleged conversation until contacted by the Guardian, and whilst it is not suggested Simon heard the alleged remarks, we can confirm he did not. Britain’s Got Talent is a family show and we do not condone the use of any such language.”

Walliams has written a number of children’s books, including Mr Stink and Gangsta Granny, which have also been adapted for television.

