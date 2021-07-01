David James Montgomery was reported missing earlier this week and was captured on CCTV in North Berwick. David junior and David senior pictured together (top left).

David James Montgomery, known to his family as ‘DJ’, was reported missing earlier this week and was captured on CCTV in North Berwick at about 8.10am on Tuesday.

Following his disappearance, his father, David Montgomery, who lives in Musselburgh, made a plea to his son to get in touch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police made a fresh appeal on Thursday for anyone with information to come forward, and he has since been found safe and well.

In a post on Facebook on Thursday evening, Tayside Police said: “We can confirm David Montgomery who had been reported missing from Dundee has been traced safe and well in the Edinburgh area.

“Thank you to everyone who assisted with our earlier appeal.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.