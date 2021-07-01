David James Montgomery, known to his family as ‘DJ’, was reported missing earlier this week and was captured on CCTV in North Berwick at about 8.10am on Tuesday.
Following his disappearance, his father, David Montgomery, who lives in Musselburgh, made a plea to his son to get in touch.
Speaking to the Edinburgh Evening News, Mr Montgomery said: “Please come home because everyone is worrying about you and you are much loved.”
Police made a fresh appeal on Thursday for anyone with information to come forward, and he has since been found safe and well.
In a post on Facebook on Thursday evening, Tayside Police said: “We can confirm David Montgomery who had been reported missing from Dundee has been traced safe and well in the Edinburgh area.
“Thank you to everyone who assisted with our earlier appeal.”