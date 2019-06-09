Daughter's tribute to Scottish walker who died after being struck by lightning

A hiker was killed after being struck by lightning in a freak accident on a mountain in the Scottish Highlands.

Isobel Bytautas, 55, from Selkirk in the Scottish Borders, died after being struck on Na Gruagaichean in the Mamore Range near Kinlochleven, in the Highlands.

Kinlochleven in Scotland.

She had been walking with the Linlithgow Ramblers walking group.

Her daughter Ashley wrote on Facebook: "Never did I ever think i would have to write this...last night dad and I received the most heartbreaking news imaginable, my beautiful mother and his wife is gone . I can't process it. It doesn't seem real. I'm broken.

"Whilst out on the mountains at fort William yesterday with the Linlithgow Ramblers, a group of seven were struck by lightning. Mum died instantly, a freak one in a million accident you never think is possible. Can't imagine life without her, I'm lost."

Another woman was airlifted to hospital where her condition was described as stable.

The tragedy occurred at 5.42pm on Sunday as Isobel hiked with five other walkers, who were unhurt.

It sparked a massive rescue operation involving a helicopter from HM Coasgtguard, rescuers from Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team and paramedics from Scottish Ambulance.

All those involved were taken by helicopter to Fort William, where the other woman struck by lightning was being treated in Belfort Hospital.

Writing on social media, one person said: "It was an absolutely bonkers moment in Kinlochleven. It's such sad news to hear the extent of this lightening strike."

And a resident of the town added: "Totally freak accident, RIP Poor woman, heartfelt condolences to her family and friends and that her injured friend recovers soon.

"I have never ever seen such a ferocious bolt of lightening [sic] and that thunder rocked the foundations."

The woman's family have been told of her death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal, police said.

Inspector Isla Campbell, Local Area Policing Inspector for Lochaber said: "We are grateful for the prompt and professional response from partner agencies to this tragic incident and offer our condolences to the lady's family."

