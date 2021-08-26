Mr Muir was out mountain biking when he tragically suffered a fatal heart attack at the age of just 42.

Josh Littlejohn, co-Founder and chief executive of Social Bite, said: “Myself and the whole Social Bite team are so saddened by Daniel’s tragic passing.

“As the founding chair of Social Bite, he helped us set up the charity from the very beginning and played a major role in our growth, bringing a huge amount of energy to our Social Bite Village project and helping to make it a reality.

“As a small tribute, we’ll be naming one of the houses at the village after Daniel.

“He was very much loved by everyone at Social Bite and will be sorely missed. His legacy will live on everyday through the impact he made on so many people’s lives.

"All of our thoughts are with Daniel’s friends and family at this dreadfully difficult time.”

Daniel Muir (right) with Josh Littlejohn in 2018.

It read: “We are so sad to say that Social Bite's former chair and trustee Daniel Muir has tragically passed away aged 42. He died from a heart attack whilst out on his mountain bike.

“Daniel was the founding chair of Social Bite, helping us set the charity up from the very beginning. He remained a trustee for around six years, volunteering significant amounts of time to help us grow from a tiny sandwich shop into the charity we are today.

"Daniel was particularly influential in the creation of the Social Bite Village project, bringing an incredible amount of energy and drive to help make the project a reality.

“Daniel was much loved by everyone at Social Bite. He will be sorely missed. His legacy lives on every day through the impact he made and the lives he touched.

"All of our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this dreadfully difficult time.

"Rest in peace our friend."

Hundreds of people have responded to the post, sharing their condolences and commending Mr Muir for leaving behind such a powerful legacy.

One person wrote: “Sad to hear this. Sounds like he was a proper gentleman who helped his fellow man.

"That's a nice legacy to leave behind.”

Another wrote: “So sorry to hear of Daniel’s passing.

“He sounds like a real force for good and change. Thinking of the Social Bite team and Daniel’s family.”

Another echoed this by saying: “RIP to a wonderful human being. What a fantastic legacy he leaves though. His family should be very proud despite their grief.”

One poster described the death as a real tragedy given “someone so caring and special has passed away at such a young age”.

The comment continued: “Naming a house in the village after him is a lovely and fitting tribute to all he did for others.

“May you rest in peace Daniel because you certainly deserve to.”

