Culross bus fire: Shocking footage shows moment Fife school bus burst into flames. Credit: Fife Jammers

Speaking to the Daily Record, Fiona Empson praised her 14-year-old daughter Mirren and the bus driver, after a school bus with 15 children on board burst into flames on Wednesday in Culross.

Mirren Empson smelled smoke when the First vehicle was taking her to Dunfermline High School on Wednesday morning.

She ran to tell driver Willie who was behind the wheel.

When she returned to her seat, black smoke was pouring from the engine.

An emergency evacuation was then conducted at around 8.14 am.

Mirren's mum, speaking to the Daily Record, said: "My daughter was on board the bus and sits up the back.

"She was the one that alerted the driver there was a smell, by the time she got back to her seat black smoke was coming out the engine at the rear.

"Everyone was safely off before the flames took hold (but it was a) terrible incident for all.

"I have to praise the driver Willie, who made sure all kids were safe and got them as far away as possible."

"Mirren would just like to express her thanks to Willie the bus driver who kept checking on all the kids throughout the incident to make sure they were all okay.

"He really does look out for the kids, and with travelling 12 miles to school with them he gets to know them as not a lot of pupils are on that bus."

Talking about the concern the incident caused, Ms Empson added: "Its was very worrying, we couldn't get to her but we had phone contact with her throughout. Our kids all get picked up in Kincardine where we live. Culross is just a couple of miles along the road.

"It's a very small village with narrow roads, there were two other buses stuck at the back of it along with cars.

"To be a few miles along the road watching the bus engulf with flames and windows shatter is very worrying for all.

"All kids were safe and they were put on another bus and taken to school soon after. I'm just glad she alerted the driver so quickly."

