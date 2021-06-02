The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that they sent two appliances to deal with a bus fire in the village of Culross.

They received the call at around 8.14am on Wednesday.

Shelagh McLean, Head of Education and Children's Services said: "I can confirm there was a fire on one of our school buses travelling to Dunfermline High School this morning.

"Fifteen children were on board, and all were evacuated safely.

"No one was injured.

"They've been taken to school by another bus and have arrived safe and well"

Culross bus fire: Shocking video shows moment Fife school bus burst into flames. Credit: Fife Jammers