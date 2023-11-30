Cruden councillor's sadness as school comes onto market

A Peterhead councillors has expressed his sadness after it was announced the former Longhaven School would be put on the market.

Councillor Stephen Smith was heavily involved in the successful 2004 campaign to save the school from closure.

However, following the transfer of the headteacher of the single-teacher school to a new post in 2018, Aberdeenshire Council failed to put in place alternative staffing arrangements and the school was temporarily closed and subsequently mothballed.

The news that the school is now up for sale has been met with dismay from the SNP councillor.

He said: “It’s extremely sad to see such a well-regarded school that the community fought so hard to save from closure in 2004 now closed and up for sale.

"Having arrived at this position, the community wants to see the building brought back into use in some shape or form, whether that be residential or some other purpose. I hope that the school will find a buyer soon who will breathe new life into the building.”

Offers in the region of £150,000 are being sought for the building, which has a site area of 1,000 square metres.

The property comprises the school and three attached buildings. The former school house is at the front of the site and is a one-storey and attic building of granite with a timber pitched and slated roof. It is attached to the original, single-storey school building which is also of granite . There is a more modern, single storey extension to the rear of the building.