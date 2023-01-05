Following two weeks of missed bin collections in Cruden Bay, the village will now get an emergency waste collection on Saturday, January 7 following the intervention of local councillor Stephen Smith.

Collections due on December 27 and January 3 didn’t take place owing to staff shortages according to Aberdeenshire Council.

With Cruden Bay being part of the pilot scheme with Orange Bins for separated recyclate, this would have meant that Blue and Orange bins would not have been emptied for six weeks, while food waste would have beef left to build up for three weeks.

Following an intervention by Cllr Smith, who met with the council’s Director of Infrastructure, a collection has been scheduled for Blue, Orange and Food bins this Saturday.

Cruden Bay residents will get their bins emptied this Saturday (January 7).

Commenting, Cllr Smith said: “There are some big lessons to be learned here for Aberdeenshire Council.

"Clearly, every worker deserves public holidays but if the council is scheduling waste collections on one of those days then it needs to ensure it has the staff available to do so.

“Cruden Bay is a pilot area for a three-weekly collection service with a different type of bin each week.

"It’s unacceptable to leave food waste in particular for three weeks and I asked for an emergency waste collection to be put in place when I met with the Director of Infrastructure yesterday.

