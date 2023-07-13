Cruden Bay resident named Pride of Buchan

Rosemary Pittendrigh was nominated for the coveted award by local councillor George Hall.

He said: “I have known Rosemary personally for about 34 years, in that time Rosemary has been heavily involved in the wellbeing of Cruden Bay and has always been a supporter of the community and is always at the front of the line when it comes to volunteering in support of the community.

“Rosemary has lived in the village for over 48 years and during this time she has been a volunteer in the Womans Rural Institute and the Womans Guild. She has volunteered with the playgroup; she is the Port Errol Village Hall treasurer. She has been an office bearer in both the Cruden Community Council and Cruden Bay Community Association with records showing a service of at least 35 years.

Councillor Hall presents Rosemary with the award.

"Rosemary is currently the treasurer of the association and has held the similar role in the community council. She became an Elder in Cruden Parish Church in 1986 and became the Church treasurer in 1989 and has been the local Christian Aid coordinator since 2009.