Cruden Bay care home takes stop closer to garden transformation

Six members of staff and seven residents from Bayview Care Home, operated by Meallmore Ltd, took part in the walk to raise money for the home’s residents’ fund, which is being used to transform their outdoor space into a secluded sensory garden.

Organised by the care home’s new interim manager, Lisa Duncan, the walkers – along with three of the residents’ relatives – walked three miles from the care home on Prospect Terrace down towards the shore to watch the boats sail in and out of the harbour.

Lisa, along with Senior Care Practitioner, Nikita Rossiter, and Care Home Administrator, Jennifer Wetherburn, carried on up the coast to Peterhead and then onto Mintlaw, bagging an impressive 20 miles in total.

Residents and their relatives, plus members of staff from Bayview Care Home setting off on the sponsored walk

The funds raised from the walk is being put towards repurposing part of the care home’s grounds after a local community group, the Peterhead Pensioners Association donated £1000 towards new garden furniture for the home at the end of June.

The sensory garden will offer a range of experiences for the residents to enjoy, such as wind chimes and specialist seating, while an old flower bed is being converted to make space for a Bowling Green.

Lisa Duncan, Interim Manager at Bayview Care Home, commented: “Everyone who took part in the sponsored walk did a fantastic job, raising an amazing £500 total.

"It was a great day out, and after nearly 18 months of COVID restrictions, this was a great opportunity for some of our residents to be back in the local community of Cruden Bay. We are looking forward to more walks with the residents during the summer months ahead.

Residents enjoying the new garden furniture in the sunshine.